Benigni and Navy host Colgate

Colgate Raiders (7-7, 1-0 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (5-7, 1-0 Patriot League)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts the Colgate Raiders after Austin Benigni scored 22 points in Navy’s 62-60 victory against the Boston University Terriers.

The Midshipmen are 5-1 on their home court. Navy is fourth in the Patriot League scoring 67.7 points while shooting 40.1% from the field.

The Raiders are 1-0 against Patriot League opponents. Colgate is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Navy is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Colgate allows to opponents. Colgate averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Navy allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benigni is averaging 14.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Midshipmen. Donovan Draper is averaging 10.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games for Navy.

Ryan Moffatt averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Braeden Smith is averaging 11.6 points, five assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 38.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.