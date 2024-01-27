Belmont takes down UIC 74-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Keishawn Davidson’s 17 points helped Belmont defeat UIC 74-65 on Saturday night. Davidson had five assists…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Keishawn Davidson’s 17 points helped Belmont defeat UIC 74-65 on Saturday night.

Davidson had five assists for the Bruins (12-9, 5-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Jayce Willingham scored 14 points and added four steals. Cade Tyson was 4-of-14 shooting, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the foul line to finish with 13 points.

Christian Jones finished with 16 points and eight assists for the Flames (8-13, 1-9). Jaden Brownell added 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks for UIC. Ethan Pickett also put up 11 points. The Flames prolonged their losing streak to six in a row.

Willingham scored eight points in the first half and Belmont went into the break trailing 25-22. Belmont used a 14-2 run in the second half to build a 14-point lead at 60-46 with 5:19 remaining before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

