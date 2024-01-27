Belmont hosts Rivera and UIC

UIC Flames (8-12, 1-8 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (11-9, 4-5 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UIC Flames (8-12, 1-8 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (11-9, 4-5 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC visits the Belmont Bruins after Isaiah Rivera scored 24 points in UIC’s 89-83 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Bruins are 7-1 in home games. Belmont ranks fifth in the MVC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Malik Dia averaging 4.3.

The Flames are 1-8 in MVC play. UIC is 5-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Belmont averages 77.3 points, 9.5 more per game than the 67.8 UIC gives up. UIC has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 46.6% shooting opponents of Belmont have averaged.

The Bruins and Flames match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keishawn Davidson is averaging 6.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Bruins. Dia is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Belmont.

Rivera is averaging 14.5 points for the Flames. Christian Jones is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Flames: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.