Belmont hosts Northern Iowa following Heise’s 24-point showing

Northern Iowa Panthers (9-8, 3-3 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (11-6, 4-2 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Northern Iowa Panthers (9-8, 3-3 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (11-6, 4-2 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -1; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa plays the Belmont Bruins after Nate Heise scored 24 points in Northern Iowa’s 70-60 win over the Murray State Racers.

The Bruins have gone 7-0 in home games. Belmont is third in the MVC scoring 78.5 points while shooting 48.2% from the field.

The Panthers are 3-3 in MVC play. Northern Iowa is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Belmont makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Northern Iowa has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Northern Iowa averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Belmont allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Tyson is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 16.1 points.

Heise is averaging 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

