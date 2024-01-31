Belmont hosts Indiana State following Conwell’s 22-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (18-3, 9-1 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (12-9, 5-5 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Indiana State Sycamores (18-3, 9-1 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (12-9, 5-5 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -8.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State plays the Belmont Bruins after Ryan Conwell scored 22 points in Indiana State’s 95-86 overtime victory against the Bradley Braves.

The Bruins have gone 8-1 in home games. Belmont is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Sycamores are 9-1 in conference matchups. Indiana State leads the MVC scoring 86.3 points per game while shooting 51.2%.

Belmont scores 77.1 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 72.7 Indiana State allows. Indiana State averages 8.2 more points per game (86.3) than Belmont allows to opponents (78.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Tyson is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 16.8 points and 5.4 rebounds. Malik Dia is averaging 17.8 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Belmont.

Isaiah Swope is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Sycamores. Robbie Avila is averaging 16.2 points and 8.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Sycamores: 8-2, averaging 84.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.