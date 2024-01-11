Bello and Purdue Fort Wayne host Robert Morris

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-4, 4-2 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (5-12, 1-5 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday,…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-4, 4-2 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (5-12, 1-5 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne visits the Robert Morris Colonials after Rasheed Bello scored 25 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 93-85 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Colonials have gone 4-5 in home games. Robert Morris has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mastodons are 4-2 in conference play. Purdue Fort Wayne is second in the Horizon League allowing 69.7 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

Robert Morris averages 73.2 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 69.7 Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne scores 10.4 more points per game (84.5) than Robert Morris gives up to opponents (74.1).

The Colonials and Mastodons match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markeese Hastings is scoring 14.5 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Colonials. Stephaun Walker is averaging 13.2 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Robert Morris.

Bello is averaging 15.6 points, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Mastodons. Jalen Jackson is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 3-7, averaging 76.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.