Bello and Purdue Fort Wayne host Robert Morris

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-4, 4-2 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (5-12, 1-5 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -3.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces the Robert Morris Colonials after Rasheed Bello scored 25 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 93-85 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Colonials have gone 4-5 at home. Robert Morris is third in the Horizon League with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Markeese Hastings averaging 2.9.

The Mastodons are 4-2 against Horizon League opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne is fourth in the Horizon League with 13.6 assists per game led by Bello averaging 4.1.

Robert Morris averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Robert Morris gives up.

The Colonials and Mastodons match up Friday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hastings is scoring 14.5 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Colonials. Stephaun Walker is averaging 13.2 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

Bello is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Mastodons. Quinton Morton-Robertson is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 3-7, averaging 76.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.