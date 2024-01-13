Bellarmine takes on Central Arkansas, seeks to stop 7-game skid

Bellarmine Knights (4-14, 0-3 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (5-13, 1-1 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Bellarmine Knights (4-14, 0-3 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (5-13, 1-1 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -2.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine heads into the matchup with Central Arkansas as losers of seven straight games.

The Bears are 3-5 on their home court. Central Arkansas has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Knights have gone 0-3 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine gives up 73.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.1 points per game.

Central Arkansas’ average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Central Arkansas gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johannes Kirispuu is averaging 7.4 points and 4.8 assists for the Bears. Tucker Anderson is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

Ben Johnson is averaging 12.5 points for the Knights. Peter Suder is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Knights: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.