Bellarmine hosts Pruitt and Lipscomb

Lipscomb Bisons (9-7, 0-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (4-12, 0-1 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits the Bellarmine Knights after Will Pruitt scored 22 points in Lipscomb’s 80-72 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Knights are 3-3 in home games. Bellarmine has a 4-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bisons have gone 0-1 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb averages 80.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

Bellarmine’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Lipscomb allows. Lipscomb averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Bellarmine allows.

The Knights and Bisons face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Johnson is scoring 12.4 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Knights. Peter Suder is averaging 12.4 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the past 10 games for Bellarmine.

Pruitt is averaging 13.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bisons. Owen McCormack is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Bisons: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

