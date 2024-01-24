Bellarmine hosts North Florida following Wieland’s 20-point game

North Florida Ospreys (11-9, 4-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (4-16, 0-5 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Florida Ospreys (11-9, 4-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (4-16, 0-5 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts the North Florida Ospreys after Bash Wieland scored 20 points in Bellarmine’s 82-70 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Knights are 3-4 in home games. Bellarmine has a 3-9 record against teams over .500.

The Ospreys are 4-1 in conference play. North Florida leads college basketball averaging 12.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.2% from deep. Chaz Lanier leads the team averaging 3.3 makes while shooting 45.5% from 3-point range.

Bellarmine is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 45.5% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida averages 78.1 points per game, 4.6 more than the 73.5 Bellarmine allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Langdon Hatton is averaging 8.3 points and seven rebounds for the Knights.

Lanier is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.8 points for the Ospreys.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 1-9, averaging 66.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Ospreys: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

