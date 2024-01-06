Bellarmine hosts Lipscomb after Pruitt’s 22-point showing

Lipscomb Bisons (9-7, 0-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (4-12, 0-1 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Lipscomb Bisons (9-7, 0-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (4-12, 0-1 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb plays the Bellarmine Knights after Will Pruitt scored 22 points in Lipscomb’s 80-72 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Knights have gone 3-3 at home. Bellarmine is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bisons are 0-1 in ASUN play. Lipscomb is third in the ASUN with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Pruitt averaging 4.4.

Bellarmine averages 68.4 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 73.6 Lipscomb gives up. Lipscomb scores 6.5 more points per game (80.1) than Bellarmine allows to opponents (73.6).

The Knights and Bisons square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Johnson is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Knights. Peter Suder is averaging 12.4 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

A.J McGinnis is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, while averaging 11.5 points. Pruitt is averaging 16.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Bisons: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

