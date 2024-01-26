Bellarmine hosts Jacksonville after McCray’s 21-point performance

Jacksonville Dolphins (10-10, 1-5 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (4-17, 0-6 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville…

Jacksonville Dolphins (10-10, 1-5 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (4-17, 0-6 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville visits the Bellarmine Knights after Robert McCray scored 21 points in Jacksonville’s 75-59 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Knights have gone 3-5 at home. Bellarmine has a 3-10 record against teams over .500.

The Dolphins are 1-5 in ASUN play. Jacksonville is fifth in the ASUN with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Bryce Workman averaging 5.4.

Bellarmine scores 67.0 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 75.1 Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 45.0% shooting opponents of Bellarmine have averaged.

The Knights and Dolphins face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Johnson is averaging 12.3 points for the Knights. Langdon Hatton is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

McCray is shooting 51.9% and averaging 16.5 points for the Dolphins. Marcus Niblack is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 0-10, averaging 62.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 37.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

