Bellarmine faces North Alabama, seeks to halt 6-game slide

Bellarmine Knights (4-13, 0-2 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (6-9, 0-1 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 8:45 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine is looking to stop its six-game skid with a victory over North Alabama.

The Lions have gone 5-2 at home. North Alabama ranks ninth in the ASUN with 12.3 assists per game led by Jacari Lane averaging 4.2.

The Knights are 0-2 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine allows 74.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

North Alabama is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 45.0% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than North Alabama gives up.

The Lions and Knights square off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Detalian Brown is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 6.8 points. Lane is averaging 15.4 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

Garrett Tipton averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Peter Suder is shooting 40.4% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 75.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Knights: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

