Bellarmine faces Eastern Kentucky, looks to end road skid

Bellarmine Knights (4-15, 0-4 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-9, 4-0 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine travels to Eastern Kentucky looking to break its eight-game road slide.

The Colonels are 6-3 in home games. Eastern Kentucky is the ASUN leader with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Cozart averaging 4.4.

The Knights are 0-4 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine averages 9.7 turnovers per game and is 2-6 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Eastern Kentucky averages 81.5 points, 8.5 more per game than the 73.0 Bellarmine gives up. Bellarmine averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Eastern Kentucky gives up.

The Colonels and Knights face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leland Walker is averaging 14.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Colonels. Cozart is averaging 14.5 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 62.8% over the past 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Garrett Tipton averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Peter Suder is shooting 45.2% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 40.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Knights: 2-8, averaging 68.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

