Bell leads Jacksonville against FGCU after 21-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (9-5) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-9)

Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville plays the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Zach Bell scored 21 points in Jacksonville’s 79-52 victory against the Erskine Flying Fleet.

The Eagles are 4-1 in home games. FGCU is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dolphins have gone 2-5 away from home. Jacksonville has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

FGCU is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 41.8% Jacksonville allows to opponents. Jacksonville averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game FGCU allows.

The Eagles and Dolphins face off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallion Johnson is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10.2 points. Zach Anderson is averaging 11.6 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Robert McCray is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Dolphins. Marcus Niblack is averaging 11.2 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Dolphins: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

