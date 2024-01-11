Bejedi scores 23, leads No. 21 Florida State women over No. 20 North Carolina 70-62

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Sara Bejedi sank five 3-pointers and scored 23, Mikayla Timpson was clutch down the stretch on…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Sara Bejedi sank five 3-pointers and scored 23, Mikayla Timpson was clutch down the stretch on her way to a double-double and No. 21 Florida State held off No. 20 North Carolina 70-62 on Thursday night.

Bejedi made 5 of 9 shots from beyond the arc but just 1 of 6 from inside it for the Seminoles (13-4, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). She made 6 of 7 at the free-throw line and grabbed six rebounds. Timpson finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds. Timpson had a basket and a three-point play in the final 1:28 after the Tar Heels (11-5, 3-1) trimmed a 20-point deficit to 65-62. O’Mariah Gordon scored 12 with four assists and three steals.

Deja Kelly scored 23 points to lead North Carolina. Indya Nivar pitched in with 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists off the bench.

Kelly scored the final four points in a 6-0 spurt and North Carolina closed within 60-55 with 7:33 left to play. Bejedi answered with her fifth 3-pointer and Kelly followed with a layup before fouling out with 5;05 to go and the Tar Heels trailing 63-57.

Florida State went cold, missing nine straight shots, and the Tar Heels cut a 51-31 deficit to 65-62 on a jumper by Alyssa Ustby and 1 of 2 free throws from Anya Poole with 1:41 remaining. Timpson answered with a layup and a three-point play followed a Tar Heels turnover to wrap up the win.

Seminoles sophomore Ta’Niya Latson, the ACC’s second-leading scorer at 21.1 points per game, scored eight on 3-for-15 shooting. Latson needed 25 points to become the fastest Seminole to score 1,000. Latson has already tied Sue Galkantas’ school record with 11 games with 30 or more points. Galkantas reached 1,000 career points in 48 games from 1980-82.

The Seminoles have started 4-1 in conference play in back-to-back seasons under coach Brooke Wyckoff.

North Carolina was trying to win three in a row over ranked opponents. The Tar Heels beat No. 25 Syracuse 75-51 before picking up the program’s first road win over No. 16 Notre Dame 61-57.

UP NEXT

Florida State: The Seminoles host No. 11 Virginia Tech on Sunday.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels return home to play Virginia on Sunday.

