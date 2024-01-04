Bedford scores 23 as Oral Roberts fends off Montana State 82-76

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jailen Bedford scored 23 points as Oral Roberts beat Montana State 82-76 on Wednesday night. Bedford…

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jailen Bedford scored 23 points as Oral Roberts beat Montana State 82-76 on Wednesday night.

Bedford also had seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-7). Issac McBride added 19 points while shooting 5 for 14 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Kareem Thompson had 11 points and shot 5 for 12, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Brandon Walker finished with 20 points for the Bobcats (6-8). Brian Goracke added 18 points for Montana State. Robert Ford III also put up 16 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

