Bedford leads Oral Roberts against Weber State after 23-point performance

Weber State Wildcats (10-4, 2-0 Big Sky) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-7, 1-1 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8…

Weber State Wildcats (10-4, 2-0 Big Sky) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-7, 1-1 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts the Weber State Wildcats after Jailen Bedford scored 23 points in Oral Roberts’ 82-76 victory over the Montana State Bobcats.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-0 in home games. Oral Roberts is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats have gone 2-2 away from home. Weber State is the top team in the Big Sky allowing just 60.7 points per game while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

Oral Roberts averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Weber State gives up. Weber State averages 76.4 points per game, 2.5 more than the 73.9 Oral Roberts gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Issac McBride is scoring 18.9 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Golden Eagles. Bedford is averaging 16.3 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Steven Verplancken Jr. averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Dillon Jones is shooting 47.6% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.