Becker leads Air Force against Utah State after 26-point outing

Utah State Aggies (12-1) at Air Force Falcons (7-5) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies…

Utah State Aggies (12-1) at Air Force Falcons (7-5)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -7.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force plays the Utah State Aggies after Beau Becker scored 26 points in Air Force’s 83-79 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Falcons are 4-3 on their home court. Air Force averages 69.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Aggies are 2-1 on the road. Utah State is second in the MWC scoring 42.6 points per game in the paint led by Great Osobor averaging 12.3.

Air Force scores 69.2 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 65.7 Utah State gives up. Utah State averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Air Force allows.

The Falcons and Aggies meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is averaging 17.8 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Falcons. Becker is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

Osobor is averaging 17.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Aggies. Darius Brown II is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Aggies: 10-0, averaging 79.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

