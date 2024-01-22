Becker and Air Force host UNLV

Air Force Falcons (7-10, 0-5 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (9-8, 2-3 MWC) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Air Force Falcons (7-10, 0-5 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (9-8, 2-3 MWC)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force takes on the UNLV Rebels after Beau Becker scored 23 points in Air Force’s 85-66 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Rebels have gone 6-2 in home games. UNLV is seventh in the MWC in rebounding averaging 34.2 rebounds. Luis Rodriguez leads the Rebels with 7.0 boards.

The Falcons have gone 0-5 against MWC opponents. Air Force is 4-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

UNLV’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Air Force allows. Air Force has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of UNLV have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalib Boone is shooting 62.9% and averaging 13.3 points for the Rebels. Rodriguez is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNLV.

Ethan Taylor is scoring 16.8 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Falcons. Rytis Petraitis is averaging 17.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Falcons: 2-8, averaging 67.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

