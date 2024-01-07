Bayless scores 22, hits winning 3-pointer to lift Niagara over Iona 75-73

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Braxton Bayless scored 22 points and buried the winning 3-pointer in the final second as…

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Braxton Bayless scored 22 points and buried the winning 3-pointer in the final second as Niagara beat Iona 75-73 on Sunday.

Bayless also contributed six rebounds for the Purple Eagles (6-8, 2-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ahmad Henderson II shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Yaw Obeng-Mensah was 3 of 5 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Greg Gordon led the way for the Gaels (6-9, 1-3) with 24 points and four steals. Iona also got 22 points and five steals from Idan Tretout.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.