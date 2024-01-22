Battle leads West Virginia against UCF after 23-point performance

West Virginia Mountaineers (7-11, 2-3 Big 12) at UCF Knights (11-6, 2-3 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

West Virginia Mountaineers (7-11, 2-3 Big 12) at UCF Knights (11-6, 2-3 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia faces the UCF Knights after Raequan Battle scored 23 points in West Virginia’s 91-85 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Knights are 8-3 in home games. UCF has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mountaineers are 2-3 against conference opponents. West Virginia has a 2-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UCF is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 43.4% West Virginia allows to opponents. West Virginia averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than UCF allows.

The Knights and Mountaineers meet Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Sellers is averaging 17.1 points for the Knights. Darius Johnson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCF.

Quinn Slazinski is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 13.8 points. Battle is shooting 42.2% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 40.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.