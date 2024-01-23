Battle leads West Virginia against UCF after 23-point game

West Virginia Mountaineers (7-11, 2-3 Big 12) at UCF Knights (11-6, 2-3 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

West Virginia Mountaineers (7-11, 2-3 Big 12) at UCF Knights (11-6, 2-3 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -8; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia plays the UCF Knights after Raequan Battle scored 23 points in West Virginia’s 91-85 win over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Knights have gone 8-3 at home. UCF scores 72.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 2-3 in Big 12 play. West Virginia allows 72.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

UCF’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game West Virginia gives up. West Virginia has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

The Knights and Mountaineers match up Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Sellers is averaging 17.1 points for the Knights. Darius Johnson is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for UCF.

Quinn Slazinski is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 13.8 points. Battle is shooting 42.2% and averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 40.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.