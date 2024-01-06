Battle leads West Virginia against No. 3 Houston after 24-point game

West Virginia Mountaineers (5-8) at Houston Cougars (13-0) Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -21; over/under is…

West Virginia Mountaineers (5-8) at Houston Cougars (13-0)

Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -21; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia visits the No. 3 Houston Cougars after Raequan Battle scored 24 points in West Virginia’s 78-75 overtime loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Cougars have gone 8-0 at home. Houston is 11-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.8 turnovers per game.

The Mountaineers play their first true road game after going 5-8 to start the season. West Virginia averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Houston scores 75.9 points, 6.4 more per game than the 69.5 West Virginia gives up. West Virginia averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Houston allows.

The Cougars and Mountaineers match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is shooting 42.5% and averaging 16.9 points for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

Quinn Slazinski is averaging 15.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Jesse Edwards is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 74.2 points, 40.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.3 points per game.

Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

