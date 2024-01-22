Bates leads Missouri against Texas A&M

Missouri Tigers (8-10, 0-5 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (11-7, 2-3 SEC) College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Missouri Tigers (8-10, 0-5 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (11-7, 2-3 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri takes on the Texas A&M Aggies after Tamar Bates scored 36 points in Missouri’s 79-67 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Aggies have gone 6-2 at home. Texas A&M is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 0-5 against SEC opponents. Missouri is ninth in the SEC with 13.3 assists per game led by Sean East averaging 3.7.

Texas A&M is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Missouri allows to opponents. Missouri averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Texas A&M gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is scoring 19.5 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for Texas A&M.

East is averaging 15.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Tigers. Bates is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Missouri.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 44.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 75.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

