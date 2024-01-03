Live Radio
Batcho scores 22, Louisiana Tech defeats Dallas Christian 96-55

The Associated Press

January 3, 2024, 9:57 PM

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Daniel Batcho scored 22 points as Louisiana Tech beat Dallas Christian 96-55 on Wednesday night.

Batcho added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-5). Isaiah Crawford scored 18 points and added seven rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. Dravon Mangum had 15 points and was 6 of 10 shooting (1 for 4 from 3-point range).

Joseph Gipson led the way for the Crusaders with 12 points. Carlas Canady added seven points and two steals for Dallas Christian. Yuot Gai also recorded six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

