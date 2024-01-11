Live Radio
Batcho scores 16, Louisiana Tech defeats Middle Tennessee 60-52

The Associated Press

January 11, 2024, 11:13 PM

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Daniel Batcho had 16 points in Louisiana Tech’s 60-52 win against Middle Tennessee on Thursday night.

Batcho also added 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Bulldogs (11-6, 1-1 Conference USA). Tahlik Chavez scored 15 points while shooting 4 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line. Isaiah Crawford was 4 of 11 shooting, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding four steals.

Jestin Porter finished with 24 points for the Blue Raiders (6-10, 0-1). Jared Jones added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Middle Tennessee.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

