Bass and Kent State host Akron

Akron Zips (13-4, 5-0 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (9-8, 2-3 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State faces the Akron Zips after Reggie Bass scored 23 points in Kent State’s 83-76 win over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Golden Flashes have gone 5-3 at home. Kent State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Zips have gone 5-0 against MAC opponents. Akron ranks fifth in the MAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Enrique Freeman averaging 3.7.

Kent State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Akron gives up. Akron has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 46.0% shooting opponents of Kent State have averaged.

The Golden Flashes and Zips match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Sullinger is shooting 45.4% and averaging 14.7 points for the Golden Flashes. Chris Payton is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.

Freeman is averaging 18.4 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Zips. Sammy Hunter is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Zips: 9-1, averaging 77.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

