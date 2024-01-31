Basham and Northern Arizona host Weber State

Weber State Wildcats (12-9, 3-5 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-11, 3-4 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (12-9, 3-5 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-11, 3-4 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona hosts the Weber State Wildcats after Carson Basham scored 22 points in Northern Arizona’s 85-70 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Lumberjacks have gone 5-0 at home. Northern Arizona has a 4-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats are 3-5 in Big Sky play. Weber State has a 1-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Northern Arizona’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Weber State allows. Weber State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Northern Arizona allows.

The Lumberjacks and Wildcats square off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton McLaughlin is averaging 15.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Lumberjacks. Basham is averaging 11.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Dillon Jones is averaging 19.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists and two steals for the Wildcats. Dyson Koehler is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

