Bascoe and Bucknell host American

American Eagles (7-7, 1-0 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (4-10, 1-0 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts the American Eagles after Josh Bascoe scored 21 points in Bucknell’s 70-58 win over the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Bison are 2-4 on their home court. Bucknell averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Eagles are 1-0 against Patriot League opponents. American leads the Patriot League scoring 73.8 points per game while shooting 45.5%.

Bucknell’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game American gives up. American averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Bucknell allows.

The Bison and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Forrest is shooting 39.7% and averaging 15.2 points for the Bison. Bascoe is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

Matt Rogers is averaging 15.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Elijah Stephens is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.