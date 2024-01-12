Barnhizer leads Northwestern against No. 15 Wisconsin after 23-point outing

Northwestern Wildcats (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (12-3, 4-0 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern Wildcats (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (12-3, 4-0 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern visits the No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers after Brooks Barnhizer scored 23 points in Northwestern’s 76-72 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Badgers are 8-1 on their home court. Wisconsin is third in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.5 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The Wildcats are 3-1 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern ranks seventh in the Big Ten allowing 66.6 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

Wisconsin’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Northwestern gives up. Northwestern averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Wisconsin allows.

The Badgers and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chucky Hepburn is averaging 8.8 points, four assists and 1.9 steals for the Badgers. AJ Storr is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Boo Buie is averaging 18.1 points and five assists for the Wildcats. Ty Berry is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 9-1, averaging 75.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.