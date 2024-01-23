Barnhizer and Northwestern host No. 10 Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini (14-4, 5-2 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Illinois Fighting Illini (14-4, 5-2 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern faces the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini after Brooks Barnhizer scored 24 points in Northwestern’s 75-69 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Wildcats are 9-1 in home games. Northwestern averages 72.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Fighting Illini are 5-2 in conference matchups. Illinois is sixth in college basketball with 28.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Quincy Guerrier averaging 5.9.

Northwestern averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Illinois gives up. Illinois averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Northwestern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Berry is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 11.3 points and 1.6 steals. Boo Buie is shooting 41.5% and averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games for Northwestern.

Marcus Domask is averaging 14.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Fighting Illini. Guerrier is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 40.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.