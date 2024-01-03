Barnett, Harvey and Teel each put up 10 in Presbyterian’s 68-61 victory against Charleston Southern

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Marquis Barnett, Jamahri Harvey and Samage Teel scored 10 points apiece in Presbyterian’s 68-61 win over…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Marquis Barnett, Jamahri Harvey and Samage Teel scored 10 points apiece in Presbyterian’s 68-61 win over Charleston Southern on Wednesday night in a Big South Conference opener.

Barnett also contributed three steals for the Blue Hose (9-7, 1-0). Harvey finished 4 of 7 from the floor. Teel shot 2 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line.

The Buccaneers (4-10, 0-1) were led in scoring by Taje’ Kelly, who finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Charleston Southern also got 15 points and two steals from RJ Johnson. Daren Patrick had nine points.

