Barnett and Presbyterian host Longwood

Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-11, 1-4 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (13-7, 1-4 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-11, 1-4 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (13-7, 1-4 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian plays the Longwood Lancers after Marquis Barnett scored 25 points in Presbyterian’s 86-83 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Lancers have gone 9-1 at home. Longwood ranks second in the Big South in rebounding with 40.2 rebounds. Michael Christmas leads the Lancers with 7.1 boards.

The Blue Hose are 1-4 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian scores 76.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

Longwood’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Presbyterian gives up. Presbyterian averages 13.3 more points per game (76.9) than Longwood allows (63.6).

The Lancers and Blue Hose face off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walyn Napper is averaging 13.8 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lancers. Szymon Zapala is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

Barnett is averaging 14.3 points and two steals for the Blue Hose. Samage Teel is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 38.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 78.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.