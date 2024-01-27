Barnes leads Sam Houston against UTEP after 20-point outing

UTEP Miners (11-9, 2-3 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (11-9, 4-1 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UTEP Miners (11-9, 2-3 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (11-9, 4-1 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats -4.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston hosts the UTEP Miners after Davon Barnes scored 20 points in Sam Houston’s 79-67 win against the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Bearkats are 7-2 on their home court. Sam Houston ranks second in the CUSA with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Souleymane Doumbia averaging 2.2.

The Miners are 2-3 against CUSA opponents. UTEP is the top team in the CUSA scoring 18.6 fast break points per game.

Sam Houston averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.6 per game UTEP allows. UTEP averages 74.5 points per game, 2.8 more than the 71.7 Sam Houston allows.

The Bearkats and Miners match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Wilkerson is shooting 43.7% and averaging 14.9 points for the Bearkats. Barnes is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

Tae Hardy averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Zid Powell is shooting 35.6% and averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 37.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Miners: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 12.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.