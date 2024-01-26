Barnes leads Sam Houston against UTEP after 20-point game

UTEP Miners (11-9, 2-3 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (11-9, 4-1 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UTEP Miners (11-9, 2-3 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (11-9, 4-1 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston plays the UTEP Miners after Davon Barnes scored 20 points in Sam Houston’s 79-67 victory over the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Bearkats are 7-2 in home games. Sam Houston ranks third in the CUSA in rebounding averaging 37.7 rebounds. Kian Scroggins leads the Bearkats with 5.8 boards.

The Miners are 2-3 in CUSA play. UTEP ranks eighth in the CUSA shooting 31.0% from 3-point range.

Sam Houston averages 72.1 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 69.8 UTEP gives up. UTEP has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 44.4% shooting opponents of Sam Houston have averaged.

The Bearkats and Miners square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Wilkerson is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, while averaging 14.9 points. Barnes is shooting 39.7% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

Zid Powell is averaging 11.2 points and 1.7 steals for the Miners. Tae Hardy is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 37.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Miners: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 12.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

