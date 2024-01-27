Barnes and Tarleton State host Utah Tech

Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-12, 3-5 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (12-7, 5-3 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-12, 3-5 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (12-7, 5-3 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texans -7.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State plays the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Devon Barnes scored 22 points in Tarleton State’s 73-70 loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Texans are 6-2 in home games. Tarleton State is eighth in the WAC scoring 70.4 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Trailblazers are 3-5 in conference play. Utah Tech ranks second in the WAC shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

Tarleton State averages 70.4 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 76.3 Utah Tech allows. Utah Tech averages 69.3 points per game, 2.7 more than the 66.6 Tarleton State allows.

The Texans and Trailblazers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakorie Smith is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Texans. Barnes is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

Tanner Christensen is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Noa Gonsalves is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Trailblazers: 2-8, averaging 69.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.