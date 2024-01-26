Banks scores 29 off the bench, Saint Bonaventure beats Saint Joseph’s 91-72

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Daryl Banks III’s 29 points off of the bench helped Saint Bonaventure to a 91-72 victory…

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Daryl Banks III’s 29 points off of the bench helped Saint Bonaventure to a 91-72 victory against Saint Joseph’s on Friday night.

Banks also had five assists for the Bonnies (12-7, 3-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Moses Flowers scored 23 points, going 10 of 17 (3 for 7 from 3-point range). Chad Venning finished 10 of 13 from the floor to finish with 21 points.

Cameron Brown finished with 16 points for the Hawks (13-7, 3-4). Christ Essandoko added 14 points and seven rebounds for Saint Joseph’s.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

