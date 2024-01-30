Banks scores 15 off the bench, Saint Bonaventure defeats VCU 67-62

Backup Daryl Banks III led Saint Bonaventure past VCU on Tuesday night with 15 points in a 67-62 win snapping the Rams five-game win streak.

Banks was 3 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Bonnies (13-7, 4-4 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Mika Adams-Woods added 13 points and had three steals. Chad Venning shot 4 of 11 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds and three blocks for the Bonnie.

Max Shulga led the Rams (13-8, 5-3) in scoring, finishing with 25 points. Joe Bamisile added 13 points for VCU. In addition, Zeb Jackson had 11 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Saint Bonaventure’s next game is Friday against Dayton on the road, and VCU hosts Richmond on Saturday.

___

