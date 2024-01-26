Banks leads UMBC against NJIT after 20-point game

NJIT Highlanders (4-14, 0-6 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (6-14, 1-4 America East) Baltimore; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

NJIT Highlanders (4-14, 0-6 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (6-14, 1-4 America East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC hosts the NJIT Highlanders after Marcus Banks scored 20 points in UMBC’s 64-58 loss to the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Retrievers are 5-5 on their home court. UMBC is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Highlanders are 0-6 in conference matchups. NJIT is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

UMBC scores 76.7 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 74.7 NJIT gives up. NJIT’s 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points lower than UMBC has allowed to its opponents (45.3%).

The Retrievers and Highlanders meet Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Valentine is averaging 5.8 points for the Retrievers. Dion Brown is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

Adam Hess averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Tariq Francis is shooting 40.5% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 1-9, averaging 72.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

