Banks leads Saint Bonaventure against VCU after 29-point game

VCU Rams (13-7, 5-2 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (12-7, 3-4 A-10)

Olean, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -4; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts the VCU Rams after Daryl Banks III scored 29 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 91-72 victory over the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Bonnies have gone 7-2 at home. Saint Bonaventure is fourth in the A-10 with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Charles Pride averaging 2.3.

The Rams have gone 5-2 against A-10 opponents. VCU ranks eighth in the A-10 shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

Saint Bonaventure averages 74.2 points, 7.4 more per game than the 66.8 VCU gives up. VCU scores 7.4 more points per game (73.3) than Saint Bonaventure gives up (65.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Adams-Woods is averaging 13.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Bonnies. Chad Venning is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Max Shulga averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Joe Bamisile is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

