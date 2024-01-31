Banks and UMBC host Bryant

UMBC Retrievers (6-15, 1-5 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (13-8, 5-1 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC visits the Bryant Bulldogs after Marcus Banks scored 21 points in UMBC’s 75-74 loss to the NJIT Highlanders.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-2 in home games. Bryant is seventh in the America East in team defense, allowing 74.8 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

The Retrievers are 1-5 in conference games. UMBC is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

Bryant averages 79.3 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 81.3 UMBC gives up. UMBC averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Bryant gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Earl Timberlake is averaging 14 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Bulldogs. Sherif Kenney is averaging 18.8 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bryant.

Anthony Valentine is averaging 5.6 points for the Retrievers. Dion Brown is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 38.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Retrievers: 1-9, averaging 72.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

