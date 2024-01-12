Bamba and Villanova host DePaul

DePaul Blue Demons (3-12, 0-4 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (10-5, 3-1 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Friday, 8:30 p.m.…

DePaul Blue Demons (3-12, 0-4 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (10-5, 3-1 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -19; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova faces the DePaul Blue Demons after TJ Bamba scored 23 points in Villanova’s 81-71 loss to the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Wildcats are 5-2 on their home court. Villanova averages 72.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Blue Demons are 0-4 in Big East play. DePaul ranks ninth in the Big East scoring 28.9 points per game in the paint led by Da’Sean Nelson averaging 7.1.

Villanova is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 46.3% DePaul allows to opponents. DePaul has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Dixon is averaging 14.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Hakim Hart is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Chico Carter Jr. is shooting 42.2% and averaging 11.9 points for the Blue Demons. Jeremiah Oden is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 38.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

