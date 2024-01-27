Ball State hosts Northern Illinois following Coit’s 23-point game

Northern Illinois Huskies (6-12, 0-6 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (10-9, 2-5 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Northern Illinois Huskies (6-12, 0-6 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (10-9, 2-5 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -5.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits the Ball State Cardinals after David Coit scored 23 points in Northern Illinois’ 89-73 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Cardinals have gone 7-3 in home games. Ball State is seventh in the MAC scoring 75.0 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Huskies are 0-6 in MAC play. Northern Illinois has a 5-9 record against opponents over .500.

Ball State’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Ball State gives up.

The Cardinals and Huskies match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Bailey averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc.

Coit is averaging 19.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 74.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 72.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

