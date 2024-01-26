Ball State hosts Northern Illinois after Coit’s 23-point showing

Northern Illinois Huskies (6-12, 0-6 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (10-9, 2-5 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Illinois Huskies (6-12, 0-6 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (10-9, 2-5 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois takes on the Ball State Cardinals after David Coit scored 23 points in Northern Illinois’ 89-73 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Cardinals have gone 7-3 in home games. Ball State ranks ninth in the MAC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Basheer Jihad averaging 1.9.

The Huskies are 0-6 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois ranks third in the MAC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Zarigue Nutter averaging 4.1.

Ball State’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Northern Illinois gives up. Northern Illinois averages 7.1 more points per game (77.1) than Ball State allows (70.0).

The Cardinals and Huskies meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalin Anderson is averaging 15.9 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cardinals. Jihad is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Ball State.

Coit is averaging 19.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Huskies. Xavier Amos is averaging 13.0 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 74.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 72.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

