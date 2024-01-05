Ball State hosts Central Michigan after Jihad’s 23-point game

Central Michigan Chippewas (5-8, 0-1 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (8-5, 0-1 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Michigan Chippewas (5-8, 0-1 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (8-5, 0-1 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State hosts the Central Michigan Chippewas after Basheer Jihad scored 23 points in Ball State’s 82-69 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Cardinals have gone 7-0 at home. Ball State is eighth in the MAC in rebounding averaging 35.0 rebounds. Jihad paces the Cardinals with 7.2 boards.

The Chippewas are 0-1 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan gives up 76.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.8 points per game.

Ball State averages 74.5 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 76.1 Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Ball State gives up.

The Cardinals and Chippewas face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalin Anderson is averaging 15.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Cardinals. Jihad is averaging 19.8 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 50.8% over the past 10 games for Ball State.

Anthony Pritchard is averaging 13.5 points, 4.6 assists and two steals for the Chippewas. Brian Taylor is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

