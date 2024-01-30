Ball State hosts Bowling Green following Hill’s 25-point performance

Bowling Green Falcons (14-6, 5-3 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (11-9, 3-5 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Bowling Green Falcons (14-6, 5-3 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (11-9, 3-5 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -1; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green faces the Ball State Cardinals after Marcus Hill scored 25 points in Bowling Green’s 88-72 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Cardinals have gone 8-3 in home games. Ball State is sixth in the MAC in rebounding with 35.4 rebounds. Basheer Jihad leads the Cardinals with 7.8 boards.

The Falcons are 5-3 in MAC play. Bowling Green averages 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

Ball State’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Ball State have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Bailey averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc. Jihad is shooting 45.5% and averaging 19.7 points over the past 10 games for Ball State.

Hill is averaging 20.8 points for the Falcons. Rashaun Agee is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Falcons: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

