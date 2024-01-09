Ball State hosts Akron following Freeman’s 24-point performance

Akron Zips (10-4, 2-0 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (8-6, 0-2 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Akron Zips (10-4, 2-0 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (8-6, 0-2 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -7.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Akron visits the Ball State Cardinals after Enrique Freeman scored 24 points in Akron’s 83-67 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Cardinals are 7-1 in home games. Ball State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Zips have gone 2-0 against MAC opponents. Akron ranks fifth in the MAC with 36.9 rebounds per game led by Freeman averaging 12.9.

Ball State averages 73.9 points, 8.5 more per game than the 65.4 Akron gives up. Akron has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Ball State have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Basheer Jihad is scoring 18.5 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Cardinals.

Sammy Hunter averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Zips: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.