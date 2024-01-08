Ball State hosts Akron following Bailey’s 21-point outing

Akron Zips (10-4, 2-0 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (8-6, 0-2 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Akron Zips (10-4, 2-0 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (8-6, 0-2 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State hosts the Akron Zips after Davion Bailey scored 21 points in Ball State’s 71-65 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Cardinals are 7-1 on their home court. Ball State ranks eighth in the MAC with 11.6 assists per game led by Jalin Anderson averaging 4.5.

The Zips have gone 2-0 against MAC opponents. Akron ranks third in the MAC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Enrique Freeman averaging 9.1.

Ball State averages 73.9 points, 8.5 more per game than the 65.4 Akron gives up. Akron has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Ball State have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Basheer Jihad is shooting 49.1% and averaging 18.5 points for the Cardinals. Anderson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ball State.

Freeman is shooting 58.2% and averaging 18.4 points for the Zips. Sammy Hunter is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Zips: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

