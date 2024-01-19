Balanc’s 26 help Quinnipiac down Siena 82-70

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Balanc scored 26 points as Quinnipiac beat Siena 82-70 on Friday night. Balanc also contributed…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Balanc scored 26 points as Quinnipiac beat Siena 82-70 on Friday night.

Balanc also contributed six rebounds for the Bobcats (13-4, 5-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Amarri Tice scored 17 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 6 for 8 from the line. Richie Springs had 11 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

Mason Courtney led the Saints (3-14, 2-4) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Sean Durugordon added 13 points and nine rebounds for Siena. In addition, Giovanni Emejuru had 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Both teams play on Sunday. Quinnipiac hosts Iona and Siena travels to play Marist.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

